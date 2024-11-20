Bloomberg (gated) with the info - in brief:
Chinese mutual fund companies, including China Asset Management Co. and E Fund Management Co., are cutting management fees on equity ETFs from 0.5% to 0.15% and halving custodian fees to 0.05%.
The fee cuts align with calls from Chinese authorities to support the stock market
Bloomberg analyst suggests the "national team" (state-backed funds managing $92 billion in ETF investments this year) may have driven the fee reduction.
Mainland and Hong Kong index update: