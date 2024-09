ChiNext is up 11%

Beijing 50 i sup 14%

Shanghai Composite +4%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng +1%

A blistering day of rallies in China. Stimulus efforts were rolled about last week, and continued over the weekend:

Earlier today we had disappointing PMIs from China, but no one cares - this is ancient news in the light of all the new stimmy. there were some bright spots in the sub indexes, yes, but that's not what is driving Chinese equities.