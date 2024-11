Via an RBC Wealth Management note, says despite the trend higher in the US 10 year Treasury yield stocks have further upside.

investors and the media focus on the implications of the US election and cabinet postings

we continue to view the trend in the US 10-year yield and US dollar as the more important macro catalysts for equity markets

10-year Treasury yield should “stall” at 4.5%, should allow for further equity moves higher through the rest of 2024