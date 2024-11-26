Despite a strong performance this year, the stock market remains exposed to several potential challenges, Deutsche Bank noted in a report on Tuesday.

While markets have experienced some volatility, they have rebounded quickly after the factors causing sell-offs eased.

“This shows that any of these risks could trigger another downturn, especially if they persist or worsen over time,”

Risks:

The first risk is an economic slowdown, pointing to the significant market dip in August 2024 following a disappointing jobs report. The second is escalating political tensions, such as those in April that unsettled markets during geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East. Lastly, an inflation shock poses a major threat to market stability.

S&P 500 update:

Risk of FOMO seems to be winning out so far.