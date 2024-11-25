Deutsche Bank chief global strategist outlook for the benchmark US equity index:

S & P 500 to rise as high as 7,000 year-end 2025

“We see S & P 500 buybacks rising from an annual run rate of $1.1 trillion currently to about $1.3 trillion next year, rising in line with earnings.

We see the demand-supply backdrop for U.S. equities remaining solid even with conservative assumptions, pushing the S & P 500 to around 7000 next year.”

sees stronger US economic growth due to potential tax cuts and a deregulation push under the incoming administration

Caveats:

“main downside risks are more likely to emerge if greater weight is put on aggressive trade and immigration policies”

“could be more negative for growth and push up inflation."

would lead the Fed to cease its interest rate cutting cycle

Fed could possibly contemplate restarting rate increases

***

There you go, a couple of scenarios to watch out for.

S&P 500, 7000 is off the charts! Well, this one anyway: