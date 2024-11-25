Deutsche Bank chief global strategist outlook for the benchmark US equity index:
S & P 500 to rise as high as 7,000 year-end 2025
- “We see S & P 500 buybacks rising from an annual run rate of $1.1 trillion currently to about $1.3 trillion next year, rising in line with earnings.
- We see the demand-supply backdrop for U.S. equities remaining solid even with conservative assumptions, pushing the S & P 500 to around 7000 next year.”
- sees stronger US economic growth due to potential tax cuts and a deregulation push under the incoming administration
Caveats:
- “main downside risks are more likely to emerge if greater weight is put on aggressive trade and immigration policies”
- “could be more negative for growth and push up inflation."
- would lead the Fed to cease its interest rate cutting cycle
- Fed could possibly contemplate restarting rate increases
***
There you go, a couple of scenarios to watch out for.
S&P 500, 7000 is off the charts! Well, this one anyway: