Dow Jones Futures Analysis for Today
Financial Instrument: Dow Jones Futures / E-mini Dow Jones
Price at the Time of Analysis: 42,960
Key Levels to Watch
Bullish Above 43,040
Why Bullish Above?
A move above 43,040 indicates price is surpassing the Value Area High (VAH) from two days ago, signaling buyer strength. This level represents a critical resistance zone that, once cleared, could allow for further upside.
Profit Targets for Long Positions:
- 43,150: Yesterday’s Point of Control (POC), marking the price level where the highest trading volume occurred.
- 43,230: Yesterday’s VAH, the upper boundary of the value area, acting as a significant resistance level.
- 43,415: Yesterday’s VWAP, a dynamic level often seen as a magnet for price.
Bearish Below 42,934
Why Bearish Below?
A break below 42,934 would place the price beneath today’s developing Value Area Low (VAL) and yesterday’s VAL, suggesting sellers have taken control of the market.
Profit Targets for Short Positions:
- 42,903: A key short-term target for bearish momentum.
- 42,863: The VWAP from three days ago, a level that often provides temporary support.
- 42,835: The VAL from two days ago, another significant support area.
- 42,716: Just above the VAL of three days ago, serving as an extended bearish target.
Understanding the Tools Behind the Analysis
VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price)
VWAP represents the average price weighted by trading volume, providing a fair value benchmark for traders. When price is above VWAP, it indicates buyer strength, while price below VWAP reflects seller dominance.
Value Area Concepts (VAH, VAL, POC)
- Value Area High (VAH): The upper boundary of the range where 70% of volume occurred, acting as resistance.
- Value Area Low (VAL): The lower boundary, typically serving as support.
- Point of Control (POC): The price level with the highest volume, often acting as a pivot for price action.
Takeaways for Today
- Bullish Scenario: A break above 43,040 targets 43,150, 43,230, and 43,415 for potential profit-taking.
- Bearish Scenario: A drop below 42,934 opens the door to downside targets at 42,903, 42,863, 42,835, and 42,716.
- Trading Guidance: Use these levels to structure your trades and maintain disciplined risk management.
