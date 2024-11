E-mini S&P futures have extended to the 6000 level for the first time in history. That's up around 42 points or 0.72%.

The 500 is up 0.67% also trading at a new record at 5969.20 currently.

The NASDAQ index is up 250 points or 1.32% at 19233.65. It too is trading at a new all-time high.

The Dow industrial average has pushed into positive territory after spending time above and below unchanged today. The index is currently up 41 points or 0.10% at 43771