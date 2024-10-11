The Robotaxi on display at the event has no steering wheel, no pedals. Fully autonomous apparently.

Musk says 50 built so far.

TSLA shares have caught a bid. It probably doesn't need to be said, but be careful of overhyped promises from events like these. Not saying Musk doesn't get stuff done, he does, just be careful with your capital.

Musk says TSLA will start fully unsupervised FSD rides in Texas and California in 2025

manufacturing to start in 2026

targeting high volume production prior to 2027

says price will be under US$30K

there will be a 20 seat Robovan, also fully autonomous

CyberCab, driverless Model Y