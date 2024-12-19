🚨 Ethereum Price Prediction & ETH Futures Forecast

🕒 Important Note

This Ethereum price prediction is based on current market conditions, at the time of writing, as ETH futures contract is at price $3,693. Key levels below and above this price serve as potential reversal zones or price magnets. Always monitor real-time price action and reactions at these levels to refine your trading strategy. ETH futures forecast highlights critical junctions for price behavior. Trade wisely!

🎯 Directional Bias Score: +3 (Slightly Bullish)

The ETH futures price prediction indicates buyers stepped just above $3,550. For bullish momentum to sustain, price must hold above $3,645 - $3,648 (Current VWAP, Today's POC) and push toward $3,784 (Dec 11 Value Area Low).

🔑 Key Volumetric Insights for Ethereum Futures

Support near $3,646.5: This level, where today's VWAP, POC, and yesterday's Value Area Low align, is critical for bulls to defend.

This level, where today's VWAP, POC, and yesterday's Value Area Low align, is critical for bulls to defend. Modest buyer activity is seen at current levels, with Delta Change improving in recent bars, supporting the Ethereum price prediction of slight bullishness.

improving in recent bars, supporting the of slight bullishness. A break above $3,700 could trigger a move toward $3,784 and $3,797, marking potential bullish targets.

📍 Key Levels to Watch for ETH Futures Price Prediction

Above Current Price: $3,784 (Dec 11 VAL): A crucial resistance level if price advances.

A crucial resistance level if price advances. $3,797 (Yesterday's VWAP): Key zone for testing bullish momentum.

Key zone for testing bullish momentum. $3,870.5 (Yesterday’s VAH - Naked): A potential price magnet and reversal area.

A potential price magnet and reversal area. Longer-term levels: $3,962.5, $4,017.5, $4,071, $4,128, and $4,040.5 could serve as extended upside targets. At Current Price: $3,693: Price consolidates at this level, signaling either a breakout or continued range-bound trading. Below Current Price: $3,646.5: A critical support zone combining today's VWAP, POC, and yesterday’s VAL—key for bullish sentiment.

A critical support zone combining today's VWAP, POC, and yesterday’s VAL—key for bullish sentiment. $3,553 (Previous Naked Level): A potential downside target if support fails.

A potential downside target if support fails. $3,327 (Naked Level): A significant retracement zone in a bearish scenario.

🛠️ Final Note on ETH Futures Forecast

This Ethereum price prediction suggests slight bullishness while emphasizing caution around key levels like $3,784 and $3,797. Should price breach $3,646.5, downside targets include $3,553. Traders should remain agile, monitor ETH futures price prediction zones, and adapt their strategies based on price behavior. Manage your risk, stay informed, and trade smart! 🌟 Vist ForexLive.com for additional views.