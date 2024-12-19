🚨 Ethereum Price Prediction & ETH Futures Forecast
🕒 Important Note
This Ethereum price prediction is based on current market conditions, at the time of writing, as ETH futures contract is at price $3,693. Key levels below and above this price serve as potential reversal zones or price magnets. Always monitor real-time price action and reactions at these levels to refine your trading strategy. ETH futures forecast highlights critical junctions for price behavior. Trade wisely!
🎯 Directional Bias Score: +3 (Slightly Bullish)
The ETH futures price prediction indicates buyers stepped just above $3,550. For bullish momentum to sustain, price must hold above $3,645 - $3,648 (Current VWAP, Today's POC) and push toward $3,784 (Dec 11 Value Area Low).
🔑 Key Volumetric Insights for Ethereum Futures
- Support near $3,646.5: This level, where today's VWAP, POC, and yesterday's Value Area Low align, is critical for bulls to defend.
- Modest buyer activity is seen at current levels, with Delta Change improving in recent bars, supporting the Ethereum price prediction of slight bullishness.
- A break above $3,700 could trigger a move toward $3,784 and $3,797, marking potential bullish targets.
📍 Key Levels to Watch for ETH Futures Price Prediction
Above Current Price:
- $3,784 (Dec 11 VAL): A crucial resistance level if price advances.
- $3,797 (Yesterday's VWAP): Key zone for testing bullish momentum.
- $3,870.5 (Yesterday’s VAH - Naked): A potential price magnet and reversal area.
- Longer-term levels: $3,962.5, $4,017.5, $4,071, $4,128, and $4,040.5 could serve as extended upside targets.
At Current Price:
- $3,693: Price consolidates at this level, signaling either a breakout or continued range-bound trading.
Below Current Price:
- $3,646.5: A critical support zone combining today's VWAP, POC, and yesterday’s VAL—key for bullish sentiment.
- $3,553 (Previous Naked Level): A potential downside target if support fails.
- $3,327 (Naked Level): A significant retracement zone in a bearish scenario.
🛠️ Final Note on ETH Futures Forecast
This Ethereum price prediction suggests slight bullishness while emphasizing caution around key levels like $3,784 and $3,797. Should price breach $3,646.5, downside targets include $3,553. Traders should remain agile, monitor ETH futures price prediction zones, and adapt their strategies based on price behavior. Manage your risk, stay informed, and trade smart! 🌟 Vist ForexLive.com for additional views.