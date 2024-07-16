The major European indices are closing the day with declines for the second consecutive day to start the new trading week.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX -0.35%

France CAC, -0.69%

UK FTSE 100 -0.22%

Spain's Ibex -0.47%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.02%

As London/European traders exit, the US indices are mixed with the small-cap Russell 2000 and the Dow industrial average leading the way higher. The NASDAQ and the is down marginally. The S&P is higher and on pace to close at a new record level.

The snapshot of the US indices shows:

Dow industrial average up 518 points or 1.29% at 40728

S&P index up 18.44 points or 0.33% at 5649.72. The record high closing level comes in at 5633.92.

NASDAQ and down 13 points or -0.07% at 18459.79

Russell 2000+50.26 points or 2.30% at 2237.30. Since last Tuesday's low, the Russell 2000 is up 10.53%. The Russell 2000 this is still 9.76% from its all-time high level reached back in November 2021 (see the chart below).

Looking at the US debt price:

2- year 4.459%, +0.6 basis points.

5-year 4.108%, -2.3 basis points

10 year yield 4.186%, -4.2 basis points

30-year yield 4.394%, -6.0 basis points

Crude oil is trading down $1.07 at $80.88. Bitcoin is trading at $64,866, and getting closer to its high price for the day at $65,012.

Gold traded to a new all-time high price today at $2465.29. The price trades at $2463.07 up $41 on the day.