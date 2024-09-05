The Apple's iPhone 16 event is scheduled for 10 September at 1pm US Eastern time
Goldman is bullish on the stock, and has increased its Apple price target to $276
GS lists four surprises could drive the stock price higher:
- announcing a price increase for the new iPhones ("AAPL's investments in iPhone hardware and across the Apple ecosystem in recent years have provided consumers with additional value and should help warrant the price increases")
- earlier-than-expected launch date for its Apple Intelligence features and apps
- new iPad announcements
- better-than-expected promotions from telecom companies
