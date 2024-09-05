The Apple's iPhone 16 event is scheduled for 10 September at 1pm US Eastern time

Goldman is bullish on the stock, and has increased its Apple price target to $276

GS lists four surprises could drive the stock price higher:

announcing a price increase for the new iPhones ("AAPL's investments in iPhone hardware and across the Apple ecosystem in recent years have provided consumers with additional value and should help warrant the price increases")

earlier-than-expected launch date for its Apple Intelligence features and apps

new iPad announcements

better-than-expected promotions from telecom companies

New iPhone