Goldman Sachs has pushed back against concerns that the dominance of the US equity market, particularly within the technology sector and among a handful of leading companies, signals the formation of a financial bubble.

In its latest market commentary, the investment bank argued that the current strength of US equities is not driven by speculative excess or irrational exuberance. Instead, Goldman Sachs attributes the sustained outperformance to solid underlying fundamentals. “The dominance of the US equity market, technology sector, and leading companies does not represent a bubble based on irrational exuberance but is rather a reflection of superior fundamentals,” the bank stated.

Goldman highlighted factors such as robust earnings growth, strong balance sheets, and sustained innovation within key sectors as critical drivers of market performance. The bank also pointed to the competitive advantages enjoyed by leading firms, including technological leadership, scalability, and global reach, as reasons for their continued strength.

While acknowledging the high valuations in certain parts of the market, Goldman Sachs maintains that these are justified given the growth potential and resilience of the companies involved.