Goldman Sachs analysts on why US stocks are set to gain for the rest of the year:
- seasonals - Monday starts “the best trading period of the year for U.S. equities also during election years”
- end of October means less selling from mutual funds and pensions
- US corporates return to buying - GS says the largest buyer of the equity market are U.S. Corporates (“repurchase window” for U.S. companies to buy back their own stock “started Monday "with 50% of corporates in the open window”)
- diminished volatility (CBOE Volatility Index down)
- contrarian call against a “global consensus on Wall Street” that stock prices will fall after the presidential election
