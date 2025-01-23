Goldman Sachs have trimmed their price target for AAPL to US$280, from previously at $280.

GS maintained its buy rating, and noted:

says the underperformance in 2025 is driven by a post-holiday inventory digestion ahead of weak seasonal period for the stock, which coincides with seasonally negative supply chain data points

(GS notes January - April is seasonally weak)

competition has intensified within the Chinese smartphone market

"we’re encouraged by the potential for accelerating iPhone growth in F2026 driven by new product innovation for iPhone 17/18 and the continued rollout of Apple Intelligence to new markets with a more robust feature set”

Apple's quarterly earnings report is due on January 30.