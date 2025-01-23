Goldman Sachs have trimmed their price target for AAPL to US$280, from previously at $280.
GS maintained its buy rating, and noted:
- says the underperformance in 2025 is driven by a post-holiday inventory digestion ahead of weak seasonal period for the stock, which coincides with seasonally negative supply chain data points
- (GS notes January - April is seasonally weak)
- competition has intensified within the Chinese smartphone market
- "we’re encouraged by the potential for accelerating iPhone growth in F2026 driven by new product innovation for iPhone 17/18 and the continued rollout of Apple Intelligence to new markets with a more robust feature set”
***
Apple's quarterly earnings report is due on January 30.