Reports on a note from Goldman Sachs on Monday (US time) on the prospects for US equities to rally over the next four weeks:

pain trade for equities is higher

cite trend-following rule-based systematic funds have shifted from $450 billion long in July to $250 billion long currently and are in the process of re-leveraging

and, further, potential 'green sweep' for commodity trading advisers (CTAs) could result in significant stock buying activity regardless of market direction

and, even more, equities underpinned by corporate buybacks