Goldman Sachs says that the US stock market may fall by the end of the year, citing the drag from:

high valuations

mixed growth prospects

policy uncertainty

But, say analysts, the probability of a bear market is low given the support for the economy from a healthy private sector. Also, support from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate cuts incoming.

Goldman Sachs says they are neutral at present but maintain a mild pro-risk stance over a 12 month horizon.