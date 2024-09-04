Via a note from Goldman Sachs' managing director for global markets and tactical specialist Scott Rubner on Wednesday.
- “A market correction may start to get traction if payrolls are weak on Friday,”
Expects selling to pick up from September 16. GS estimates about US$6.6 billion of passive demand until company earnings buyback blackout period begins broadly on September 13
- “US corporates have been the largest buyer of the equity market, and we expect their demand to drop by -35% during the closed window,”
- “This week is peak open-window for corporates”
- also, trend-following systematic funds have little room to add equity exposure
Rubner is bearish until after the election:
- “November election becomes a clearing event for risk assets”