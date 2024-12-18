Google Stock Analysis: Key Levels and AI-Assisted Insights 🚀

Current Overview

Alphabet (GOOG) stock, what many still call Google stock, is trading near $198.54, aligning with yesterday’s VWAP—a critical price magnet. Price has retraced upward after testing the $196.90 support (yesterday's VAL) and is now aiming for junctions that could trigger significant market reactions.

🔑 Next Key Price Levels to Watch for GOOG Stock

Support Levels: 196.90 : Yesterday’s Value Area Low, where buyers initially stepped in.

: Yesterday’s Value Area Low, where buyers initially stepped in. 191.26: A critical naked level from two days ago, acting as the potential bottom of the current range. Resistance Levels to Monitor: 198.98 : Yesterday’s Value Area High , close to the psychological round number $199 .

: Yesterday’s , close to the psychological round number . 200.00 : Strong magnet for trader psychology and the Value Area High of two days ago.

: Strong magnet for trader psychology and the Value Area High of two days ago. 203.15: Just above yesterday’s high, an area where sellers may step in for a reversal opportunity. Extended Short Opportunity: 204.65: A reasonable stop-loss area for short positions initiated at 203.15.

Volumetric Insights for GOOG 📊

Volumetric stats show:

Early selling pressure , with significant negative delta and aggressive sellers dominating key bars.

, with significant negative delta and aggressive sellers dominating key bars. However, the most recent session shows buyers stepping in, with notable absorption of sell volume.

Why It Matters: This indicates the potential for short-term upward retracement, but price reactions near $199–$200 and yesterday’s high ($203.15) will determine if sellers regain control.

AI Directional Bias Score for Google Stock: +2 (Slightly Bullish) 📈

Rationale:

Buyers are stepping in near key supports, and price is reclaiming levels like yesterday’s VWAP.

However, strong resistance around $199–$200 and above could cap the move, creating a range-bound scenario.

and above could cap the move, creating a range-bound scenario. Bullish bias may mean that the stock price is just retracing up where sellers may find an attractive entry, so this analysis and bias can shed short-term, not long-term guidance. Traders and investors should watch and monitor how price may react at the next price levels mentioned, for example, does the stock rise all the way to a new high but they gets rejected close to $203.15. Or does it not even confidentally conquer th $200 round number. All these junctions are spots to collect hints.

Trading Scenarios for GOOG 📉📈

Bullish Scenario: Sustained price action above $198.98 and a breakout above $200.00 could target $203.15 and beyond. Bearish Scenario: Price rejection at $200.00–$203.15 creates opportunities for shorts, with downside targets at $198.00, $196.90, and $191.26. Key Fakeout Zone: Watch for a liquidity hunt above $203.15 before a reversal back toward $200.00 or lower.

Key Takeaways for Google Traders 🚦

$198.98–$200.00 is a key junction for both bulls and bears—watch price reactions closely.

is a key junction for both bulls and bears—watch price reactions closely. Sellers could reappear near $203.15 , creating short opportunities.

, creating short opportunities. Buyers need to hold above $196.90 to sustain the bullish case.

⚠️ Disclaimer: This analysis is for informational purposes only. Trade responsibly and manage risk effectively. 📊 Visit ForexLive.com for additional views.