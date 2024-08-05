The major US stock indices are sharply lower at the open with the Nasdaq leading the way lower in volatile trading. I will put a snap shot but understand it is just a snap shot. Markets are moving fast.
3 minutes into the open:
- Dow -1.194 points or -2.91% at 38582.77
- S&P -215.21 points or -4.03% at 5131.34
- Nasdaq -955.76 points or -5.7% at 15820.40
in the US debt market:
- 2-year 3.770% -10.2 basis points
- 5-year 3.5 to 4%, -9.5 basis points
- 10-year 3.708%, -8.8 basis points
- 30-year 4.029% -8.1 basis points
in other markets:
- Crude oil $-0.90 or -1.17% at $72.68
- Gold $-54 or -2.23% at 2387.68.
- Silver $-1.48 or -5.10% at $27.08.
- Bitcoin $51,270 or -11.94%