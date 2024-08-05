The major US stock indices are sharply lower at the open with the Nasdaq leading the way lower in volatile trading. I will put a snap shot but understand it is just a snap shot. Markets are moving fast.

3 minutes into the open:

  • Dow -1.194 points or -2.91% at 38582.77
  • S&P -215.21 points or -4.03% at 5131.34
  • Nasdaq -955.76 points or -5.7% at 15820.40

in the US debt market:

  • 2-year 3.770% -10.2 basis points
  • 5-year 3.5 to 4%, -9.5 basis points
  • 10-year 3.708%, -8.8 basis points
  • 30-year 4.029% -8.1 basis points

in other markets:

  • Crude oil $-0.90 or -1.17% at $72.68
  • Gold $-54 or -2.23% at 2387.68.
  • Silver $-1.48 or -5.10% at $27.08.
  • Bitcoin $51,270 or -11.94%