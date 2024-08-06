Comments from chief investment officer of HSBC's private bank conveyed via a Reuters report ICYMI:

In technology, the froth has been removed from the valuations

We do believe that AI and technological innovation more broadly will endure, will continue to create productivity gains... We don't flee from it

There are opportunities in technology, and technology is not just the Magnificent 7.

expected positive economic growth

favoured broadening out into medium-sized companies

Quite the ride for tech stocks since the high in H1 of July.