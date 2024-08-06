Comments from chief investment officer of HSBC's private bank conveyed via a Reuters report ICYMI:
- In technology, the froth has been removed from the valuations
- We do believe that AI and technological innovation more broadly will endure, will continue to create productivity gains... We don't flee from it
- There are opportunities in technology, and technology is not just the Magnificent 7.
- expected positive economic growth
- favoured broadening out into medium-sized companies
---
Quite the ride for tech stocks since the high in H1 of July.
