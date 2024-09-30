Hayashi:

No comment on daily share moves

Continue to monitor economic and financial situation in Japan and overseas with sense of urgency

Continue to work closely with BOJ

Chinese shares are having another strong day as stimulus measures are assessed and new ones get rolled out, the lates being over the weekend - lower mortgage rates and easing home buying restrictions:

But, Japanese shares are the opposite. Smashed lower. I've seen this blamed on the props[etc of higher interest rates, new PM IShiba is in favour of BoJ normalistrion.

However, I'd point you towards the strong yen. This does not do Japan stocks much good. And, yes, of course its related to the prospect of higher rates.