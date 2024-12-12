Jeremy Siegel is a finance professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

Siegel was in the (financial) news in August calling for an emergency 75 Federal Reserve (FOMC) rate cut.

He spoke with CNBC on Thursday in an interview:

“I don’t think 2025, as good as everyone hopes the economy will be, given valuations, is going to be as good as 2023, 2024,”

“We’ll probably see 0-10, 5-10" % gains”

may be rotation in the market in 2025 re the surge of “Mag 7” tech stocks - “I don’t know if it’s just portfolio catch-up … some of that enthusiasm for some of those stocks very well might unwind next year"