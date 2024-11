JP Morgan taking time out from dissecting the Fed decision!

JPM say the participation of retail investors in markets after the US election surged:

+5% from the same time in 2020

JPM noted demand for:

broad market ETFs

leveraged bull tech

Bitcoin ETFs

TSLA

PLTR

And selling of GLD.

Pat on the back for all involved!

So far, anyway. Careful out there ;-)

