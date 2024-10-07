JP Morgan analysts suggest that U.S. stocks appear overextended following a recent rally, which may increase the risk of market concentration and the chance of a momentum shift.

The bank noted that while the U.S. has generally performed better than other regions during market downturns, the fact that U.S. stocks are trading at high price-to-earnings (P/E) and earnings-per-share (EPS) ratios could limit their future gains.

JPM also mentioned that US stocks are currently priced significantly higher compared to global peers, and the region's profitability relative to the rest of the world may be nearing its peak.

