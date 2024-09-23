JP Morgan remark on US stock market strength, with the view that stocks will continue to find support from the macroeconomic environment. While there may be short-term volatility their expectations is for stocks to move higher still.

JPM cite:

  • US consumer is in a strong position
  • some individuals are feeling the effects of accumulated inflation, but overall consumer spending remains solid
  • notable surge in credit activity
  • lingering demand
  • this all could fuel increased business creation, job growth, and housing demand
