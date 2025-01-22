Meta Platforms is advancing its wearable technology offerings, including Oakley-branded smart glasses designed for athletes.

The company is also exploring AI-integrated smartwatches and camera-equipped earbuds.

A premium smart glasses model, "Hypernova," featuring a display and app functionality, is set to launch in 2025 at an estimated price of $1,000.

Additionally, Meta is reviving its smartwatch development, aiming for a release this year.

The company is also working on augmented reality (AR) glasses, with prototype launches expected in 2027, alongside innovative earbuds with built-in cameras.

These developments position Meta in direct competition with Apple and Samsung, though challenges remain in bringing these products to market.

