Morgan Stanley Investment Management on US equities, speaking with Dow Jones / Market Watch

"We've had a heck of a good run,"

rally "probably continues once we get through the election"

"but I'm not sure next year will be quite as good a year"

rally pause on the 10-year Treasury rate's move higher

but encouraged by companies' earnings results so far in Q3 reporting season

backdrop is of a strong economy

still favoring cyclical, eg financials, industrials

not selling tech stocks