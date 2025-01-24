The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has encouraged large state-owned insurers to allocate 30% of their new premiums to A-shares. According to a research report by Morgan Stanley, this move suggests that Chinese banks are likely to become a key investment choice for state-owned insurers due to their appealing dividend yields and stable payout ratios.

Morgan Stanley also noted that more rational, long-term policies and the stabilization of the credit cycle should support the financial market's sustainable growth and contribute to strong bank performance.

The report highlighted several factors expected to drive Chinese banks' performance, including a potentially more favorable market perception of their operating metrics and expanded fiscal policy support, which could help mitigate risks related to banks' credit quality.