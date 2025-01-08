Nasdaq 100 Futures (NQ) Technical Analysis – January 8, 2025

Current Price: 21,430

Key Levels to Watch for NQ Today

Support Levels:

21,410: Yesterday's Value Area Low (VAL) is providing support. A sustained drop below this level could open the door to: 21,360–21,350: Next support zone. 21,000–20,975: Extended downside target if the selling pressure accelerates.

Resistance Levels:

21,450: Yesterday's Point of Control (POC) , likely to act as the next upward target.

A further level to watch for potential resistance in the short term. 21,600: Yesterday's VWAP at the close, and a key “line in the sand.” Sustained price action above this level shifts the bias to bullish.

Scenarios and Orientation for Today

Trading Range Likely:

The market may stay within a range, dancing around the 21,400 round number, so expect some volatility and fakeouts. Protect your stops with a buffer to avoid being stopped out by small price fluctuations. Bullish Above 21,600: Sustaining above 21,600 opens upside targets at: 21,705–21,715 21,740–21,750 , where partial profit-taking is likely.

opens upside targets at: In case price stumbles around 21,670, a short opportunity could arise, targeting a pullback to 21,500 with a stop not much above 21,650. Bearish Below 21,410: Sustaining below 21,410 opens downside targets at: 21,350–21,360 21,000–20,975 if selling intensifies.

opens downside targets at:

Key Takeaways for Traders

Line in the Sand: Above 21,600: Bullish, with potential for another 110 points up. Below 21,410: Bearish, with about 60 points down initially, and up to 150 points lower if major support breaks.

Risk Management: Be cautious of piercing and fakeouts at key levels like 21,410 and 21,600 . Place stops with enough room to account for volatility, especially around the 21,400 round number .



Trade Example Showing How To Use Price Levels Like Yesterday's VWAP

If the price breaks above 21,600 but struggles near 21,617, consider a short with a target back to 21,500, setting a stop slightly above (but not too close to) 21,650. This setup offers a potential 2.5:1 reward-to-risk ratio.

Trade Nasdaq futures at your own risk, and enjoy this orientation for today.