Nasdaq 100 Futures (NQ) Technical Analysis – January 8, 2025
Current Price: 21,430
Key Levels to Watch for NQ Today
Support Levels:
- 21,410: Yesterday's Value Area Low (VAL) is providing support. A sustained drop below this level could open the door to:
- 21,360–21,350: Next support zone.
- 21,000–20,975: Extended downside target if the selling pressure accelerates.
Resistance Levels:
- 21,450: Yesterday's Point of Control (POC), likely to act as the next upward target.
- 21,480: A further level to watch for potential resistance in the short term.
- 21,600: Yesterday's VWAP at the close, and a key “line in the sand.” Sustained price action above this level shifts the bias to bullish.
Scenarios and Orientation for Today
Trading Range Likely:
The market may stay within a range, dancing around the 21,400 round number, so expect some volatility and fakeouts. Protect your stops with a buffer to avoid being stopped out by small price fluctuations.
Bullish Above 21,600:
- Sustaining above 21,600 opens upside targets at:
- 21,705–21,715
- 21,740–21,750, where partial profit-taking is likely.
- In case price stumbles around 21,670, a short opportunity could arise, targeting a pullback to 21,500 with a stop not much above 21,650.
Bearish Below 21,410:
- Sustaining below 21,410 opens downside targets at:
- 21,350–21,360
- 21,000–20,975 if selling intensifies.
Key Takeaways for Traders
Line in the Sand:
- Above 21,600: Bullish, with potential for another 110 points up.
- Below 21,410: Bearish, with about 60 points down initially, and up to 150 points lower if major support breaks.
Risk Management:
- Be cautious of piercing and fakeouts at key levels like 21,410 and 21,600.
- Place stops with enough room to account for volatility, especially around the 21,400 round number.
Trade Example Showing How To Use Price Levels Like Yesterday's VWAP
If the price breaks above 21,600 but struggles near 21,617, consider a short with a target back to 21,500, setting a stop slightly above (but not too close to) 21,650. This setup offers a potential 2.5:1 reward-to-risk ratio.
Trade Nasdaq futures at your own risk, and enjoy this orientation for today. Visit ForexLive.com for additional views.