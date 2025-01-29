The NASDAQ index is trading lower in early trading with the index now down -87 points or -0.45% at 19643.49. The S&P is also lower by 13.6 points or -0.22% at 6053.98. The Dow industrial average is higher by 60 points or 0.13% at 44912.

After the close Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla will all report earnings:

Meta shares are down -0.91%

Microsoft shares are down -1.0%

Tesla shares are down -1.12%

Shares of Nvidia are down by -3.24% to $124.76. Nvidia doesn't announce earnings until later this month.

Apple announces earnings tomorrow after the close and their shares are down -1.1%.

Just to complete the Magnificent 7, Amazon is down -0.47% and alphabet shares are down -0.69%.