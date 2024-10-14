Taleb spoke with Bloomberg TV ICYMI
- warns of fragile markets, compares AI boom to dot-com era
- Markets more vulnerable now than in past 20-30 years, says "Black Swan" author
- Current AI leaders may not dominate future landscape, drawing parallels to early internet firms
- Gold price surge noted, but Taleb stresses importance of broader hedging strategies
Key points:
- Market fragility: Taleb sees heightened risks, likening current conditions to pre-crash periods
- AI investments: While promising, today's leaders may not maintain dominance (think AltaVista vs Google)
- Risk management: Focus on hedging against major downturns rather than relying on specific assets like gold
---
Taleb shot to fame with his 'Black Swan' book - if you haven't read it, do so! I'll have to admit to a soft spot for 'Fooled by Randomness' though.