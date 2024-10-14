Taleb spoke with Bloomberg TV ICYMI

warns of fragile markets, compares AI boom to dot-com era

Markets more vulnerable now than in past 20-30 years, says "Black Swan" author

Current AI leaders may not dominate future landscape, drawing parallels to early internet firms

Gold price surge noted, but Taleb stresses importance of broader hedging strategies

Key points:

Market fragility: Taleb sees heightened risks, likening current conditions to pre-crash periods AI investments: While promising, today's leaders may not maintain dominance (think AltaVista vs Google) Risk management: Focus on hedging against major downturns rather than relying on specific assets like gold

---

Taleb shot to fame with his 'Black Swan' book - if you haven't read it, do so! I'll have to admit to a soft spot for 'Fooled by Randomness' though.