Netflix will report their earnings after the close. Expectations are for:

EPS $4.20 per share

revenues $10.11 billion

The company is expected to add 9 million subscribers

Shares of Netflix are trading at up $13 or 1.51% at $871

United AIrlines

EPS $3.02

Revenues $14.4B

Shares of United are trading near record levels at $110.22. The all-time high price has reached $110.92 in trading today..