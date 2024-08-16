The Nikkei is also benefitting from the sharply weaker yen overnight, with USD/JPY leaping to highs circa 149.25. It a little lower today but is still assisting Japanese stocks.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng strong also. Mainland Chinese stocks not so much.
