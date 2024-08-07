It is not a good close for the major indices today. The major indices are all closing near the lows for the day.

A look at the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average fell -234.17 points or -0.60% at 38763.52

S&P index fell minus 40.54 points or -0.77% at 5199.51

NASDAQ index fell -171.05 points or -1.05% at 16195.81

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -29.19 points or -1.41% at 2035.10.

What could have been?

The S&P index is up 90.60 points at session height

The NASDAQ index was up 342.95 points at session highs

The Dow Industrial Average average was up 480.29 points at session highs.

The Russell 2000 was up 30.49 points at session highs

Looking at the S&P sectors 7 sectors are lower, and 4 are higher. :