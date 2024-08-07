It is not a good close for the major indices today. The major indices are all closing near the lows for the day.
A look at the closing levels shows:
- Dow industrial average fell -234.17 points or -0.60% at 38763.52
- S&P index fell minus 40.54 points or -0.77% at 5199.51
- NASDAQ index fell -171.05 points or -1.05% at 16195.81
The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -29.19 points or -1.41% at 2035.10.
What could have been?
- The S&P index is up 90.60 points at session height
- The NASDAQ index was up 342.95 points at session highs
- The Dow Industrial Average average was up 480.29 points at session highs.
- The Russell 2000 was up 30.49 points at session highs
Looking at the S&P sectors 7 sectors are lower, and 4 are higher. :
- Consumer Discretionary: -1.446%
- Materials: -1.39%
- Information Technology: -1.36%
- Health Care: -1.075%
- Industrials: -0.5386%
- Real Estate: -0.80%
- Telecommunication Services: -0.37%
- Energy: 0.05%
- Financials: 0.07%
- Consumer Staples: 0.462%
- Utilities: 0.55%