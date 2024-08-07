It is not a good close for the major indices today. The major indices are all closing near the lows for the day.

A look at the closing levels shows:

  • Dow industrial average fell -234.17 points or -0.60% at 38763.52
  • S&P index fell minus 40.54 points or -0.77% at 5199.51
  • NASDAQ index fell -171.05 points or -1.05% at 16195.81

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -29.19 points or -1.41% at 2035.10.

What could have been?

  • The S&P index is up 90.60 points at session height
  • The NASDAQ index was up 342.95 points at session highs
  • The Dow Industrial Average average was up 480.29 points at session highs.
  • The Russell 2000 was up 30.49 points at session highs

Looking at the S&P sectors 7 sectors are lower, and 4 are higher. :

  • Consumer Discretionary: -1.446%
  • Materials: -1.39%
  • Information Technology: -1.36%
  • Health Care: -1.075%
  • Industrials: -0.5386%
  • Real Estate: -0.80%
  • Telecommunication Services: -0.37%
  • Energy: 0.05%
  • Financials: 0.07%
  • Consumer Staples: 0.462%
  • Utilities: 0.55%