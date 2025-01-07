At CES 2025, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a new series of gaming chips, the RTX 50 series, based on the company's advanced 'Blackwell' AI technology. Designed to enhance graphics realism, the chips improve visual details such as shaders, adding lifelike imperfections to objects, and generate more realistic human faces in games.

The chips range from $549 to $1,999, with high-end models launching on January 30 and mid-tier versions in February. Notably, the $549 chip matches the performance of Nvidia’s previous flagship RTX 4090, which retailed for $1,600.

CES is a major tech showcase being held in Las Vegas from January 7-10

serves as a launchpad for cutting-edge consumer products and AI applications

Nvidia’s announcement highlights its continued innovation in both gaming and AI technology, driving its stock to a record high of $149.43 and solidifying its position as the second-most valuable publicly listed company globally, with a valuation of $3.66 trillion, second only to Apple.