Dow Jones / Market Watch carry an opinion piece (may be gated) arguing that NVDA's strength in data centre GPUs, networking, services, and emerging products fortify the firm's competitive ‘moat’:

In brief:

Dominance in AI and GPUs: Nvidia's data-center segment saw record revenue of $30.8 billion in Q3 2024, a 112% YoY increase, driven by demand for AI and GPUs. Strategic advancements in GPUs (e.g., Blackwell GPUs) and services solidified market leadership.

Robust Software Ecosystem: Nvidia's CUDA and software tools provide a significant competitive edge in the AI market. Frequent software updates and ecosystem enhancements sustain its market position.

Service Expansion: New services like AI Foundry and Nvidia Infrastructure Management Services aim to capture higher AI infrastructure margins.

Emerging Industries: Investments in automotive, robotics, the Omniverse, and Earth-2 projects are opening new revenue streams.

PC Market and Gaming: Nvidia continues to lead in gaming GPUs and is exploring AI-enabled PCs to compete with Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm.



The opinion piece also covers risks the business faces. It concludes that despite high valuation, Nvidia’s diversified portfolio and strategic investments position it well for continued growth in 2025 and beyond.

