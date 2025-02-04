Paul Tudor Jones spoke on CNBC. In brief:
- There’s so many moving parts
- There’s so many things that are cross currents
- The one thing that I would say is this is a completely, totally different landscape than Trump 1.0
- Trump being Trump, I don’t know if it will play as well as it did in 1.0 because there’s no room for mistakes
- Markets such as fixed income, foreign exchange and equities have all gone through big changes during the past eight years
- it would take a maestro to introduce big policy changes and preserve the current state in the major asset classes