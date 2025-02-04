Paul Tudor Jones spoke on CNBC. In brief:

There’s so many moving parts

There’s so many things that are cross currents

The one thing that I would say is this is a completely, totally different landscape than Trump 1.0

Trump being Trump, I don’t know if it will play as well as it did in 1.0 because there’s no room for mistakes

Markets such as fixed income, foreign exchange and equities have all gone through big changes during the past eight years

it would take a maestro to introduce big policy changes and preserve the current state in the major asset classes