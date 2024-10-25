Citi’s head of global wealth Andy Sieg spoke with CNBC:

bullish U.S. equities

expects rally after election uncertainty has gone

“There’s going to be a relief rally that is most likely to happen.

We saw it in 2016, we saw it in 2020”

“... relief rally, it’s uncertainty leaving the market, being replaced by some certainty in terms of the path forward, it’s rates coming down. And again, it’s getting refocused on the fundamentals in the U.S., which are strong.”

“market has a ways to run”

Snippet of the interview is at YouTube

(may be gated)

AI image

More cuts on the way from Powell is the central market expectations