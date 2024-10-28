CNN reporting that MCD is to resume selling Quarter Pounders in all restaurants.
- Beef patties in Colorado have tested negative for E.coli.
- MCD had temporarily halted Quarter Pounder sales in a dozen U.S. states last week after an outbreak linked to the burgers
- no trace of the E. coli bacteria were found in McDonald’s Quarter Pounder beef patties
- the source of the outbreak is still under investigation, with slivered onions suspected
- “The issue appears to be contained to a particular ingredient and geography, and we remain very confident that any contaminated product related to this outbreak has been removed from our supply chain,” McDonald’s said
Last week:
Last I saw that number had climbed to 15 states.
Maccas stock price slid