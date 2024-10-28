CNN reporting that MCD is to resume selling Quarter Pounders in all restaurants.

Beef patties in Colorado have tested negative for E.coli.

MCD had temporarily halted Quarter Pounder sales in a dozen U.S. states last week after an outbreak linked to the burgers

no trace of the E. coli bacteria were found in McDonald’s Quarter Pounder beef patties

the source of the outbreak is still under investigation, with slivered onions suspected

“The issue appears to be contained to a particular ingredient and geography, and we remain very confident that any contaminated product related to this outbreak has been removed from our supply chain,” McDonald’s said

Last week:

Last I saw that number had climbed to 15 states.

Maccas stock price slid