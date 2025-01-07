Russell 2000 Index Futures Analysis for Today

Financial Instrument: Russell 2000 Index Futures

Price at the Time of Analysis: 2,280

Key Levels to Watch

Bullish Above 2,290

Why Bullish Above?

A move above 2,290 indicates price has surpassed the Value Area High (VAH) of the last two days. This signals a potential shift in market sentiment, with buyers gaining strength and pushing price above significant resistance levels.

Profit Targets for Long Positions: 2,294.3: Yesterday’s VWAP, a dynamic level that often acts as an initial profit-taking zone. 2,298: Yesterday’s Point of Control (POC), representing the price level where the highest volume traded. 2,311: Yesterday’s VAH, marking the upper boundary of the value area and a key upside target for bullish momentum.



Bearish Below 2,274

Why Bearish Below?

A drop below 2,274 would place the price under today’s developing Value Area , as well as below the POC from two days ago. This indicates sellers are in control, with price rejecting higher levels and potentially trending lower.

Profit Targets for Short Positions: 2,271.2: The VWAP from two days ago, a logical support level where price might stabilize temporarily. 2,266: Just above the Value Area Low (VAL) from two days ago, offering a deeper target for bearish momentum. 2,257.8: The VWAP from three days ago, a further support level and potential extended bearish target.



Understanding the Tools Behind the Analysis

VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price)

VWAP calculates the average price of a financial instrument based on both price and volume, providing a benchmark for fair value.

Above VWAP: Signals buyer strength.

Signals buyer strength. Below VWAP: Indicates seller dominance.

Value Area Concepts (VAH, VAL, POC)

Value Area High (VAH): The upper limit of the range where 70% of volume traded, acting as resistance when approached from below.

The upper limit of the range where 70% of volume traded, acting as resistance when approached from below. Value Area Low (VAL): The lower limit, often serving as support when approached from above.

The lower limit, often serving as support when approached from above. Point of Control (POC): The price level with the highest traded volume, often acting as a magnet for price movement.

Takeaways for Today

Bullish Scenario: A move above 2,290 opens the door to targets at 2,294.3 , 2,298 , and 2,311 .

A move above opens the door to targets at , , and . Bearish Scenario: A break below 2,274 could lead to support tests at 2,271.2 , 2,266 , and 2,257.8 .

A break below could lead to support tests at , , and . Trading Guidance: Define your entry and exit points using these levels, and maintain a disciplined approach to risk management.

Trade at your own risk. Visit ForexLive.com for additional perspectives.