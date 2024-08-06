The US stocks are opening higher but modestly sold compared to the shortfalls from yesterday which saw the S&P index fall -3.0%. The NASDAQ fell -3.43%. In comparison, the snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average average is up 114.95 points or 0.30% at 38818.23.

S&P index is up 26 points or 0.51% at 5212.74

NASDAQ index is up 45 points or 0.27% at 16247.22

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -1.344 points or -0.07% at 2037.81.

The modest gains come despite the Nikkei remanding over 10% after its 12.4% decline on Monday.

Some movers today include:

Palentir is up $1.87 or 7.73% after earnings after the close.

Caterpillar is trading up $4.60 or 1.45% after its earnings beat expectations today

Uber is up $2.40 or 4.10% after beating as well

Looking at the Magnificent 7:

Meta Platforms is up 1.02%

Apple is down -3.10%

Amazon is down -1.13%

Nvidia is up 0.86%

Google is down -1.48%

Microsoft is up 1.20%

Tesla is down -2.33%

Looking at US yields: