The US stocks are opening higher but modestly sold compared to the shortfalls from yesterday which saw the S&P index fall -3.0%. The NASDAQ fell -3.43%. In comparison, the snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow Industrial Average average is up 114.95 points or 0.30% at 38818.23.
- S&P index is up 26 points or 0.51% at 5212.74
- NASDAQ index is up 45 points or 0.27% at 16247.22
The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -1.344 points or -0.07% at 2037.81.
The modest gains come despite the Nikkei remanding over 10% after its 12.4% decline on Monday.
Some movers today include:
- Palentir is up $1.87 or 7.73% after earnings after the close.
- Caterpillar is trading up $4.60 or 1.45% after its earnings beat expectations today
- Uber is up $2.40 or 4.10% after beating as well
Looking at the Magnificent 7:
- Meta Platforms is up 1.02%
- Apple is down -3.10%
- Amazon is down -1.13%
- Nvidia is up 0.86%
- Google is down -1.48%
- Microsoft is up 1.20%
- Tesla is down -2.33%
Looking at US yields:
- 2-year yield 3.931%, +4.5 basis points
- 5-year 3.669%, +4.1 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.816%, +3.0 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.096%, +2.6 basis points