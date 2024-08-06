The US stocks are opening higher but modestly sold compared to the shortfalls from yesterday which saw the S&P index fall -3.0%. The NASDAQ fell -3.43%. In comparison, the snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the open is showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average average is up 114.95 points or 0.30% at 38818.23.
  • S&P index is up 26 points or 0.51% at 5212.74
  • NASDAQ index is up 45 points or 0.27% at 16247.22

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -1.344 points or -0.07% at 2037.81.

The modest gains come despite the Nikkei remanding over 10% after its 12.4% decline on Monday.

Some movers today include:

  • Palentir is up $1.87 or 7.73% after earnings after the close.
  • Caterpillar is trading up $4.60 or 1.45% after its earnings beat expectations today
  • Uber is up $2.40 or 4.10% after beating as well

Looking at the Magnificent 7:

  • Meta Platforms is up 1.02%
  • Apple is down -3.10%
  • Amazon is down -1.13%
  • Nvidia is up 0.86%
  • Google is down -1.48%
  • Microsoft is up 1.20%
  • Tesla is down -2.33%

Looking at US yields:

  • 2-year yield 3.931%, +4.5 basis points
  • 5-year 3.669%, +4.1 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.816%, +3.0 basis points
  • 30-year yield 4.096%, +2.6 basis points