UBS global wealth management has a target for the S&P 500 at 6600 by the end of 2025.

Analysts there argue for the continued rally citing:

continued growth in AI-related capex reported by all three tech giants supports the positive structural trend

best opportunities in AI-linked semiconductors and US megacaps

combination of solid growth and Fed rate cuts provides a supportive backdrop for risk assets

AI trend should lend further fundamental support to equities

The 3 tech giants referred to are Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta.

And yeah, like the subheading to the post says, equity falls today. NASDAQ update: