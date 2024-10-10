This via CNBC:
- After a decade of unfulfilled promises to deliver autonomous vehicles, capable of traveling reasonable distances safely without a human at the wheel, there’s a hefty dose of skepticism about what Tesla can do technologically, and when its robotaxi might actually hit the market.
- Robotaxi day, or “We, Robot,” event is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. Pacific time
That is 10pm US Eastern time, 0300 GMT.
CNBC call this "Musk’s latest driverless dreams." Link here for more info.
Let's see what he comes up with.
***
Been seeing this around the place. LOL.