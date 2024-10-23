Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission is investigating the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSX) employee.

allegedly bought and sold stocks based on undisclosed corporate information

a man in his 20s

suspected of providing information on listed companies' tender offers multiple times this year to a relative of his

at least several hundreds of thousands of yen worth of profit made from equity trading.

TSX parent company Japan Exchange Group has offered apologies.

Nikkei newspaper first reported the news earlier on Wednesday.