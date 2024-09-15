Just a reminder to all that if you are trading emini US equity futures on the CME the September contract expires this week.

There is a lot going on so you may (probably not) have been distracted.

Firstly, if you are new to all this, check out:

Alternatively, if you're all "Just gimme the dates!!!:

Note the first thing it says is that:

CME Group Equity Index futures allow market participants to roll their futures positions from one quarterly futures contract month to the next at any time they choose.

So, yeah, any time you like! However, it's a reasonable practice to roll onto the new contract when the new contract becomes the highest volume trading. Which is right about now. More officially: