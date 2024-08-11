Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management spoke on Friday, says upside ahead for equities.

Citing:

  • Federal interest-rate cut ahead
  • solid growth backdrop
  • “Because of this, I think the markets can be supported”
  • “There are also some contrarian buy signals that are emerging.”
  • "With economic and earnings fundamentals still good and the Fed likely to cut interest rates, our base-case scenario is still for the S&P 500 to end the year around 5,900 and 6,200 by June 2025"
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell cartoon hellscape pointing up