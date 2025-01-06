Bloomberg TV carried an interview with head of China equities at UBS Global Wealth Management.
Nothing really too new in this, the risks have been well canvassed:
- consumption remains weak
- upcoming US tariffs will impact
Other points made by UBS in recent reports:
- China has shown willingness to provide more fiscal stimulus to offset the impact of tariffs
- concern remains about how quickly and responsively authorities can act
- prepare for heightened headline volatility into the early months of the Trump administration
- China's Ministry of Commerce added 28 more US entities to its export control list over national security concerns
- MofCom also banned the export of dual-use items to these companies
- MoFCom also reportedly mulling tighter export restrictions on tech used to process or manufacture both battery components and industrial metals gallium and lithium