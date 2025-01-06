Bloomberg TV carried an interview with head of China equities at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Nothing really too new in this, the risks have been well canvassed:

  • consumption remains weak
  • upcoming US tariffs will impact

Other points made by UBS in recent reports:

  • China has shown willingness to provide more fiscal stimulus to offset the impact of tariffs
  • concern remains about how quickly and responsively authorities can act
  • prepare for heightened headline volatility into the early months of the Trump administration
  • China's Ministry of Commerce added 28 more US entities to its export control list over national security concerns
  • MofCom also banned the export of dual-use items to these companies
  • MoFCom also reportedly mulling tighter export restrictions on tech used to process or manufacture both battery components and industrial metals gallium and lithium
Panda vs bald eagle China vs US