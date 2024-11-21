The heads up on this yesterday:

Happening now, Headlines via Reuters citing court filings

The U.S. Justice Department proposes remedies in Google search monopoly case.

DOJ asks judge to make Google divest Chrome browser.

Google should not be allowed to reenter browser market for 5 years, DOJ says.

DOJ asks judge to make Google divest Android operating system if other remedies fail to restore competition.

DOJ asks judge to order Google to syndicate search results and information to competitors for 10 years.

DOJ seeks end to Google's multibillion dollar payments to Apple that ensure it is the default search engine on Apple