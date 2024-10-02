US major indices are closing the day higher with modest changes. The indices moved lower at the start of the trading day with lows reached in the 1st hour of trading.

At session lows:

Dow industrial average was down 188.18 points

S&P index was down -34.75 points

NASDAQ index was down -142.57 points.

Highs were reached near the London/European exit.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average +39.55 points or +0.09% at 42196.52

S&P index up 0.79 points or 0.01% at 5709.54.

NASDAQ index up 14.76 points or 0.08% at 17925.12.

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -2.02 points ro -0.09% at 2195.00.

Some winners today included:

Tencent ADR - TCEHY - +5.71%

Snap - SNAP - +4.46%

Super Micro Computer - SMCI - +3.58%

Salesforce Inc - CRM - +3.20%

Palantir - PLTR - +2.88%

Nio ADR - NIO - +2.56%

Alibaba ADR - BABA - +2.22%

Taiwan Semiconductor - TSM - +2.14%

Lam Research - LRCX - +2.10%

Some losers today included: