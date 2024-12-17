The Dow extended its longest losing streak since 1978 to 9 trading days. That streak has been largely attributed to UniitedHealth. The price of that stock is down -22.0% since December 4. However, Nvidia is also down -11.02% over the last 9 trading days (so it isn't a one hit wonder).

The Nasdaq index and S&P are lower on the day. The small-cap Russell 2000 is the worst performer with a decline of -1.18%.

The final snapshot of the market is showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average is down -267.58 points or -0.61% at 43449.90
  • S&P is down -23.47 points or -0.39% at 6050.61.
  • NASDAQ index is down -64.8 report sort -0.32% at 20109.06. Yesterday NASDAQ closed at a new record level.
  • Russell 2000-27.91 points or -1.18% and 2334.08.

The S&P segments from strongest to the weakest shows:

  • Consumer discretionary: 0.28% (strongest)

  • Consumer Staples: -0.13%

  • Healthcare: -0.05%

  • Energy: -0.38%

  • Materials: -0.40%

  • Real estate : -0.48%

  • Utilities : -0.53%

  • Financials: -0.60%

  • Communication Services: -0.69%

  • Info technology: -0.77% (weakest)

  • Industrials: -0.90% (weakest)