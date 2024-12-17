The Dow extended its longest losing streak since 1978 to 9 trading days. That streak has been largely attributed to UniitedHealth. The price of that stock is down -22.0% since December 4. However, Nvidia is also down -11.02% over the last 9 trading days (so it isn't a one hit wonder).
The Nasdaq index and S&P are lower on the day. The small-cap Russell 2000 is the worst performer with a decline of -1.18%.
The final snapshot of the market is showing:
- Dow Industrial Average is down -267.58 points or -0.61% at 43449.90
- S&P is down -23.47 points or -0.39% at 6050.61.
- NASDAQ index is down -64.8 report sort -0.32% at 20109.06. Yesterday NASDAQ closed at a new record level.
- Russell 2000-27.91 points or -1.18% and 2334.08.
The S&P segments from strongest to the weakest shows:
Consumer discretionary: 0.28% (strongest)
Consumer Staples: -0.13%
Healthcare: -0.05%
Energy: -0.38%
Materials: -0.40%
Real estate : -0.48%
Utilities : -0.53%
Financials: -0.60%
Communication Services: -0.69%
Info technology: -0.77% (weakest)
Industrials: -0.90% (weakest)